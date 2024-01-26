Exit-79 to close for six weeks Published 5:55 pm Friday, January 26, 2024

I-85 ramp closures are expected to start on Feb. 6. And last approximately six weeks. The Alabama Department of Transportation (ALDOT) will be reconstructing the I-85 interchange at US-29, where Exit 79 goes into Valley.

The project will come in phases, phase one work will consist of removing the asphalt from the ramp and replacing a portion of US-29 with concrete pavement. The work will start on Tuesday, Feb. 6, if weather permits.

For motorists, this means both exit and entrance ramps on the interchange will be closed during construction. ALDOT will provide a detour by way of I-85 and Fob James Drive.

Future phases of the interchange reconstruction will see other lane shifts, closures, and detours.

ALDOT recommends considering alternate routes, adjusting arrival and departure times, and especially using caution when driving in the area. The Department asks motorists to observe the lower, work zone, and speed limits, and be mindful of work zone signs as work crews are out.

According to Linda Crockett, a Public Information Officer with ALDOT, the construction is done on an as-needed basis.

“We do it when it’s necessary because we do studies, we check them periodically. And if it’s necessary, that’s when we do it,” Crockett.