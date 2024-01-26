Humane Society’s unique fundraiser brings in thousands Published 10:08 am Friday, January 26, 2024

Screams of delight and excitement echoed through the kennels of the Chattahoochee Humane Society on Thursday. Kris Rotonda, founder of Jordan’s Way, came out to the humane shelter for a 3-hour live fundraising extravaganza. While there, the Chattahoochee Humane Shelter raised almost $11,000 of donations in three hours.

Jordan’s Way is a national fundraising organization that tours shelters across the country helping to raise money for homeless animals.

Rotonda said Chattahoochee Humane Society was nominated for the organization’s national tour with over 80 nominations to the website alone. The humane shelter also got a lot of support on their community Facebook page. On Thursday, they raised $5,712 on the Facebook fundraiser page alone.

Email newsletter signup

Earlier this month, Rotonda told the VTN that he hoped the fundraiser would boost the shelter’s public image and get the word out about their needs.

During the event, four firefighters and EMS came out from East Alabama Fire to help raise money. Ryan Fulgham and Joseph Murray did a tortilla slap contest to see who would spit water out first.

The whole crew also agreed to do the same number of pushups as money that was donated. Split four ways, the crew raised $100 and did 100 pushups.

Shelter staff and volunteers did everything from treats like whipped cream and spray cheese for the animals to pranks like a pie to the face.

Chattahoochee Humane Society Director Amber Mingin took the brunt of the punishment. Along with fellow staff, she received a pie to the face, was hosed down and got “slimed,” like they do on Nickelodeon throughout the course of three and half hour long fundraiser.

In less than 25 minutes, humane shelter staff were able to raise $1,000 while locked in the kennels with the dogs.

Jordan’s Way began in 2018 after Rotonda’s rescue dog passed away from cancer after 10 years together. Rotonda held a fundraiser via Facebook Live for the local animal shelter in honor of his dog, Jordan, who had spent four years in the shelter.

The initial fundraiser was such a success that Rotonda decided to take the show on the road.

Rotonda now visits 300 shelters in 50 states each year. He hosts two of his energetic fundraisers a day and about 25 fundraisers a month.

After leaving the Chattahoochee Humane Society, Rotonda and his crew packed up and headed for RUFF Rescuers United For Furbabies in Walker County, Alabama.

Rotonda said the most they’ve raised is anywhere from $5,000 to $130,000 in the three-hour window. In the last three years, Jordan’s Way has raised $7.5 million for shelters around the state.