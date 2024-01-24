January is National Blood Donor Month Published 10:40 am Wednesday, January 24, 2024

January is National Blood Donor Month, according to a press release from LifeSouth. All donors receive a $20 e-gift card for donating this month.

The LifeSouth blood drive mobile will be visiting many spots around the Valley area in the last week of January. For the week of Jan. 22, the blood drive mobile was at the Kroger of Lanett from 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. On Tuesday, Jan. 23, the bloodmobile was at Marsh & McLennan Agency in West Point from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

On Wednesday, Jan. 24, Beulah High School will host the bloodmobile from 7:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., and on Thursday, it will be parked at the EAMC of Lanier from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Givorn’s Foods, of Valley, will host the bloodmobile from 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturday. Walmart in Valley will host it from 12:30 p.m. to 4 p.m.

LifeSouth supplies the majority of blood products for local hospitals such as East Alabama Medical Center-Lanier. The donations given at their blood centers stay in the local area.