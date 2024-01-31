Lady Panthers surge into postseason play after downing Valley Published 11:10 pm Tuesday, January 30, 2024

The Lady Panthers finished the regular season in dominant fashion Tuesday as Lanett defeated Valley 67-42 at home.

Even though the Panthers struggled on offense in the first period, Lanett was still able to hold a 9-3 lead heading into the second period.

In the second period, the Lady Panthers found rhythm on offense and outscored Valley 12-7 to push their lead to 21-10 at halftime.

From there, Lanett just continued to stretch the lead as the Panthers outscored the Rams 36-35 to close out the game.

The win gave the Panthers a season sweep over their rival Valley, with both wins coming in decisive fashion.

“It’s just the next game on the schedule,” Lanett coach Charlie Williams said. “You’re just wanting to take every game one game at a time.”

Nakeriona Heard led the Panthers with 20 points in the game. Cameron Boozer followed with 16 points. Tyra Jackson added 12 points for the Panthers. Laila Lancaster also added nine points for the Panthers.

Freshman phenom Kayden Dooley led the way for the Lady Rams, finishing with 17 points on the night.

Valley struggled to find scoring outside of Dooley, Aniyah Robinson was the next leading scorer with eight points.

The win capped off what had been a dominant regular season for Lanett. The Lady Panthers finished the regular season on a 10-game win streak.

The final regular season record for the Panthers sits at 17-4. Lanett will host the 2A-Area 6 tournament on Saturday.

“Any time you’re going into the playoffs, you want to have good energy and momentum,” Williams said. “They’re ready to start playoff basketball.”

Valley is now on a two-game losing streak, and the Rams are currently 9-8. Up next for Valley is a matchup with Callaway on Thursday.