Lady Rams breeze past Bulldogs Published 10:28 pm Friday, January 26, 2024

The Lady Rams continued their hot streak as Valley dismantled LaFayette on the road 51-24.

The third period made the difference in the matchup. After taking a 10-point lead into the half, Valley’s defense completely stifled the Lady Bulldogs to start the second half. The Rams outscored LaFayette 17-3 in the period and controlled the game from that point forward.

Free throws were nearly even in the matchup with Valley connected on 10 of 16 attempts from the charity stripe while the Bulldogs connected on eight of 16 attempts.

The Rams found their advantage from behind the arc, connecting on four of 25 attempts while LaFayette could not connect on any of its 11 attempts.

Senior Aniyah Robinson has become a dominant force for Valley in the late stretch of the season. Robinson led all scorers in the matchup with 17 points. Kayden Dooley makes up the other half of Valley’s dynamic duo, and she followed with 13 points.

Ameria Mcclure led the Bulldogs with 10 points. Toniya Collier followed Mcclure with seven points.

The win on Friday pushed Valley’s winning streak to six games. The Lady Rams are now 9-6 on the season. Up next for Valley is a matchup on the road against Callaway on Saturday. LaFayette faces Wadley on Jan. 29.