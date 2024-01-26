Lady Wildcats bounce back at home Published 10:26 pm Thursday, January 25, 2024

The Lady Wildcats fought their way out of a rough stretch on Thursday as Springwood beat Southern Christian 46-33.

The Wildcats held a narrow advantage after the first period thanks to some staunch defense, holding a four-point lead heading into the second period. The lead stretched to ten after the second period as Emily Jo Matthews found her stroke in the period.

Matthews finished with nine points in the game, with seven of those points coming in the second period. Springwood stretched the lead to 18 in the third period before coasting to a win in the final frame.

Shalexia Little led the way for Springwood with 20 points in the game. Little also finished with two blocks on defense.

Madison Robinson followed Little and Matthews with six points in the game. Robinson scored all points in the third period from behind the arc.

The win on Thursday ended a three-game losing streak for Springwood. The Lady Wildcats are now 14-6. Up next for Springwood is a matchup against Macon East on Friday for senior night.