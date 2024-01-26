Lane closures expected near KIA next week Published 5:55 pm Friday, January 26, 2024

The Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT) has announced scheduled maintenance work on Interstate 85 near West Point.

GDOT contractors will be working on the signal at I-85 at Exit 2 at State Route 18 on Feb. 2, 2024.

The work will extend on the northbound side from mile markers 5-7.

GDOT District 3 Communications Officer Gina Snider advised that the public may experience traffic interruptions during this time from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. when a single lane will be closed.

GDOT officials also note that the dates for the maintenance work may change due to weather or other factors. Motorists are advised to expect delays, exercise caution and reduce their speed while traveling through work zones.