Love LaFayette coming back to the town in February Published 10:30 am Friday, January 26, 2024

Something sweet is in the air as LaFayette Main Street gears up to host the second annual Love LaFayette event downtown on the square on Feb. 10.

Though last year had a good turnout, LaFayette Main Street Director DeAnna Hand said she is excited to introduce some new activities to the roster.

“Many came out to show their love for LaFayette,” Hand said.

Starting at 10 a.m. CT, the Cupid Walk/Run will make its way around the square and throughout town on a 1-mile course. Then, later in the day, Cupid will let the dogs out for the city’s first-ever pet parade. Hand encouraged people to participate by filling out a form on the organization’s Facebook page. Participants are also encouraged to come out dressed in festive attire or costume.

Around lunchtime, Hand said food trucks will be set up, including Mr. Mori’s Hibachi, Rollin’ Rackz Barbecue, Las Latinas, Rollin’ Pepperoni and Duaro’s Kitchen.

“We also have a flower cart coming out,” Hand said.

People will be able to arrange their own bouquet or pick out a pre-made bouquet to celebrate the holiday of love. The LifeSouth bloodmobile will also be at the event for people who can donate.

Last year’s Love LaFayette started the window decorating tradition that beautifies the city during the holidays. Kayla Thompson’s art is dappled around the town’s storefronts to celebrate the holiday and celebrate the town.

Hand said the event is an opportunity to support local businesses and bring people out to the downtown area.

“When I say I’m from LaFayette, that’s one of the most common things I hear is ‘Oh, I love LaFayette,’” Hand said. “So what better name for the event?”

Hand encouraged people to visit Gimme Some Sugar and Coffee, Hometown Mercantile and the other downtown shops.