Rebels’ season comes to an end at home Published 11:09 pm Tuesday, January 30, 2024

Chambers Academy’s season came to a sudden halt on Tuesday as the Rebels were defeated 70-34 at home.

Chambers Academy only led in the early stages 3-0. From there, it was all Hooper Academy. Hooper connected on four three-pointers in the first half. Hooper Academy led 24-10 after one period.

Then, the Rebels were still unable to get stops as Hooper’s lead stretched to 41-20 at halftime.

In the second half, Chambers Academy unloaded the bench and was outscored 29-10.

Cameron Gooden led the Rebels in scoring with 11 points in the game. Gooden connected on two three-pointers.

Tuesday ended what had been a challenging season for Chambers Academy. The challenges only increased heading into that first-round matchup.

The Rebels were without their leading scorer and top ball handler, Grey Hayley. Chambers Academy lost its other point guard, Hunter Andrews, to an injury over the weekend.

Phillip Belcher and Tj Daniel were other big contributors on the night, the pair finished with seven points apiece.