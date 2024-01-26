Springwood blasts Southern Prep Published 10:27 pm Thursday, January 25, 2024

Springwood put on a complete show in front of the home crowd in Boswell Gymnasium on Thursday as the Wildcats dismantled area foe Southern Prep 69-29.

The game was never in doubt from the moment Springwood stepped on the court. The Wildcats dominated on defense to start the matchup, taking a 20-2 lead after the first period.

The second period was more of the same as Springwood added on and took a 47-12 lead into halftime.

The Wildcats went deep into their bench, with every healthy player on the roster logging minutes in both halves. Even with a running clock, the Wildcats still outscored Southern Prep 22-17 in the second half.

Senior Daniel Westbrook put together a masterful performance for Springwood, leading all scorers with 29 points in the game. Westbrook also added five rebounds and two steals.

Senior Jonathan Hinton has been one of the first guys off the bench for Springwood this season, but he was inserted into the starting lineup on Thursday and took advantage of the opportunity. Hinton finished with 14 points, six rebounds and two steals.

The guard pairing of CJ Johnson and Micah Thomas were dominant in limited minutes. Thomas finished with eight points three steals and one rebound. Johnson added seven points, five rebounds and five steals.

Wes Carden was Springwood’s leader off the bench, finishing with five points and four rebounds. Tucker Sides added two points, four rebounds and one steal.

The win on Thursday marked just another stop in what has been a dominant season for the Wildcats. Springwood currently sits with a 19-4 record and an 8-1 record in area play.

Springwood will honor the class of 2024 on Friday as they face off with Macon East for senior night.