The H Grady Bradshaw Library is going on tour Published 10:08 am Tuesday, January 30, 2024

The latest installment of the “library travelers” program will be taking locals to Dothan. The trip will take place on Feb. 22 and registration costs $50, which covers all trip costs except lunch.

Participants will travel by coach to Dothan for a day experiencing all the South Alabama town has to offer. Included on the tour is a trip to Landmark Park, a sprawling farmstead dating back to 1890 that contains old farm buildings and animals. The grounds have a museum dedicated to Alabama’s Agriculture, a digital planetarium and a soda fountain.

The next stop will be the GW Carver Interpretive Museum. The museum is named for Dr. George Washington Carver, who was a botanist, researcher, inventor and teacher to children of formerly enslaved individuals. His goal was to provide more practical farming methods to local farmers to move away from the soil-depleting cotton to more soil-enhancing crops, to teach farmers self-sufficiency and conversation, according to a Tuskegee University article. Carver is most famous for his bulletins on recipes and uses for peanuts.

While the museum has an exhibit devoted to Carver, the broader purpose is to educate visitors on the “historical contributions of African-Americans,” according to the museum’s website.

The last stop on the tour is the Wiregrass Museum of Art, where participants will tour exhibits and get to do a hands-on art project. One of the more unique exhibits the art museum offers currently is titled, “The Hodges Effect: Forever Impacted.”

The exhibit features drawings, photographs, sculptures and other media related to the 1954 incident where Ann Hodges was struck by a meteorite in her Sylacauga home, as well as the Hodges Effect. The Hodges Effect, named for the woman, is a theory that when people encounter material from outer space, they have long-term physical and mental changes.