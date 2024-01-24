13-year-old, 16-year-old sustain gunshot wounds in related incident Published 10:09 am Wednesday, January 24, 2024

On Jan. 23 at approximately 7:20 p.m., the Lanett Police and EMS responded to a 16-year-old juvenile who had sustained multiple gunshot wounds to the abdomen at the 1300 Block of North 13th Avenue.

The juvenile was transported to a regional trauma center by Lanett EMS due to the weather conditions preventing the use of air transport. The 16-year-old was reported to be in critical condition.

As Lanett Police Department processed the crime scene, a report came in of a 13-year-old juvenile being treated for a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to his foot at a local hospital.

Further investigation revealed that this victim was injured in the same incident as the 16-year-old victim. The suspect(s) in this case are at large at this time.

Anyone with information pertaining to this incident should contact the Lanett Police Department Criminal Investigation Division at 334-644-5295 or Central Alabama Crime Stoppers at 334-215-STOP or www.215stop.com.

The story will be updated as more information is made available.