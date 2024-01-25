U.S. Marshal’s arrest Lanett man wanted in connection with November murder Published 9:29 am Thursday, January 25, 2024

The U.S. Marshal’s Service arrested a suspect Thursday morning in connection with a November murder in Lanett, according to a press release from the Lanett Police Department.

Jeterrio Booker, 35, of Lanett, was arrested by members of the United States Marshal Service Gulf Coast Fugitive Task Force and the Lanett Police Department. He was wanted in connection to the murder of Delarick St. George, of Lanett which occurred in the front yard of a home on 20th Avenue SW.

George was shot multiple times, according to the original press release.

Booker has been previously convicted of a misdemeanor for criminal trespass, 3rd, in 2012, carrying a pistol without a gun license in 2016 and a misdemeanor for receiving stolen property and obstructing governmental operations in 2021.

He also had charges for possession of marijuana in 2016 and traffic tickets.

According to Lanett Cpt. Patrick McCullough, the police department calls U.S. Marshall’s for assistance in cases where information places the suspect at large in different areas or the suspect is accused of a violent crime. The Marshall’s have more resources for apprehending the suspect.

Anyone with information pertaining to this case is encouraged to contact the Lanett Police Department Criminal Investigation Division at 334-644-5295 or Central Alabama Crime Stoppers at www.215stop.com.