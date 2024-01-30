Valley Arts Council celebrates 10 years Published 10:10 am Tuesday, January 30, 2024

VALLEY — The Valley Arts Council had its 10th anniversary on Tuesday of this week. It was founded on January 30, 2014, and has been supported by the City of Valley throughout its first decade of promoting and sustaining arts in the Valley area.

The organization will mark ten years of service to the community with a Love of Art Youth Art Show to be held at Valley Community Center the weekend of February 10th and 11th. The Saturday portion of the show will be taking place from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. EST. On Sunday, the hours will be 1 to 4:30 p.m. For information about the show contact Valley Arts Council President Suzie Britt at (334) 333-7073.

Since its inception, it has been a goal of the Valley Arts Council to seek out unknown artists in the local area. There are gifted people of all age groups out there whose skills in drawing, painting, sculpture, woodworking, photography, pottery making and other such skills have never been exhibited. Through events such as the Autumn Leaves show in October and the upcoming Love of Art youth show, these individuals have a venue to show their works and an appreciative public that will come out to see them. The shows are juried with ribbons being awarded.

Email newsletter signup

Valley Arts Council presently has more than 2,200 members. The arts council has a Facebook page. Anyone is welcome to post messages on the website as long as they follow some basic, common-sense rules.

“We just ask that you give more than you take,” said Suzie Britt. “We dislike self-promotion and do not allow spam or irrelevant links. We are all in this together to create a welcoming environment. Let’s be kind and courteous and treat everyone with respect. We will not tolerate hate speech or bullying.”