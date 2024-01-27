Valley powers past LaFayette on the road Published 10:30 pm Friday, January 26, 2024

The Valley Rams dominated the second half on their way to a 67-48 win against LaFayette on the road.

After carrying a seven-point lead into halftime, the Rams came out hot in the third period. Valley went on a 16-2 run that lasted five minutes to start the third period. The Bulldogs eventually found their stroke towards the end of the period, but the hot start was enough to give the Rams a 21-point lead heading into the final frame.

It was the three-ball and fastbreak opportunities that got the Rams going in the second half. Valley connected on five threes in the second half and finished eight for 27 from behind the arc.

Email newsletter signup

LaFayette’s offense saw some major lulls throughout the game, especially from behind the arc. The Bulldogs connected on just one of their 12 attempts from three.

It was Valley’s size that had the biggest effect on both sides of the court. Cam Dooley and Brandon Thomas were completely dominant. Dooley finished with 14 points in the game while Thomas added 12 points.

The rest of Valley’s starting five had big nights as well. Jay Harper led the team in scoring, finishing with 17 points. Jayden Thomas finished with 12 points after scoring 32 in Valley’s last game. All of Thomas’ points came from behind the arc. Ian Crim-Davis added four points.

Vaderrian Story had one of his more aggressive nights this season, leading all scorers with 21 points. Branaviyun Story also gave the Bulldogs a lift, finishing with 14 points.

The win secured the sweep of LaFayette for the Rams as the two will not match up again in the regular season.

The loss on Friday dropped LaFayette’s record to 18-6 while Valley improved to 15-1 on the season. Up next for the Bulldogs is a matchup against Wadley on Jan. 29.