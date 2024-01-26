Valley seeks electric vehicle grant Published 10:01 am Friday, January 26, 2024

VALLEY — The City of Valley is seeking a grant from the Alabama Electric Vehicle (EV) Infrastructure Formula Program. A grant submission request was approved by the city council at Monday’s meeting. Als0 approved was a memo of understanding (MOU) with owners of the locations where EV charging stations could be located in the city.

The Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs (ADECA) has the authority to award such grants through the Alabama National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Formula Program. The city is seeking a grant to help deploy EV charging stations at a location in the city. The memo or understanding that was approved would allow Mayor Leonard Riley to negotiate and execute MOUs with property owners with the first license approvals subject to city council action.

The grant could clear the way for two new electric vehicle charging stations to be located in the city. A possible location would be behind McDonald’s in the Chambers Square Shopping Center.

In other action, the council approved the purchase of approximately seven acres of land located behind Valley Haven School off Fairfax Bypass. The land is presently owned by the Arc of the Chattahoochee Valley (or Valley Haven School and is undeveloped. If sold, the land would continue to be used for educational purposes as part of the Chambers County High School location. The expected purchase price is $40,000. Mayor Riley has been authorized to purchase the land for the city.

A first reading was held to amend the city’s zoning ordinance to extend the closing date of a sale of some city-owned property. The extension involves the payment of $20,000 in earnest money by the Bennett Group LLC, which is seeking to purchase the land for a new 56-unit housing development near the corner of King Road and 55th Street.

The council approved an eight item consent agenda. Included were budget amendments for a fuel system upgrade for the Public Works Department and some hot tub repairs needed at Valley Community Center. LaGrange Pool & Spa has offered to do that work for $6,401.98.

Also approved on the consent agenda was the public consumption of alcoholic beverages at two upcoming events on city-owned property, a birthday party and a wedding reception, both at Lakeview Cabin.

The council confirmed the cost of abatements on properties located at Dunn Place, 16th Place and Reservoir Street.

These situations were discussed in a public hearing prior to the council meeting.