200 participated in Valley’s youth art show Published 10:30 am Tuesday, February 13, 2024

VALLEY — More than 200 young artists participated in this past weekend’s Love of Art Youth

Art Show at Valley Community Center. The award-winning works were exhibited in the Bobby

Crowder Room from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. EST on Saturday and 1-4:30 on Sunday. The event was

hosted by the Valley Arts Council.

“We were well pleased with the way things turned out,” said Arts Council President Suzie Britt.

“It was great to get the number of entries we did, and as anyone coming here today can see, we

have some really talented artists in this area. We need to have events like this to encourage their

artistic expression. The public is always welcome to attend our shows. Artists need their

encouragement.”

Tables were set up inside the Crowder Room to exhibit works done by students from Valley,

Lanett and LaFayette high schools. Students from local elementary and middle schools also had

works on display. There was a very good turnout on the part of students who are being home

schooled.

“It’s a goal of our Arts Council to seek out unknown artists,” Britt said. “We’ve been putting on

these shows for more than 20 years now, and it has never ceased to amaze me age truly

impressive artwork we have coming out of our local area, and it’s in all mediums. We have artists

who are skilled in watercolor, acrylic, and oil painting, fiber art, drawing, sculpture,

woodturning, pottery making and the like.”

The weekend show was for those in the age 18 and younger group. There were Best in Show,

first, second and third-place awards along with Promising Artist awards for every age up to 18.

“We will have an art show for adults this spring,” Britt said. “It will be for anyone who is 18 or

older. You can go to the Valley Arts Council Facebook page for an entry form. You can contact

me at suziebritt@knology.net or at (334) 333-7073 for information. The spring show will be

judged by Vee Brown and Charlie Warner. It’s for anyone from a beginner to an advanced artist,

and it’s for all mediums.”

