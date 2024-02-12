Albert Einstein Handy
Published 5:19 pm Monday, February 12, 2024
Mr. Handy was born on December 2, 1930, in the Powder Town section of
LaFayette was the last of the 10 children of Elisha and Essie Handy. He
attended Chambers County Training School (CCTS) where his father, Elisha, was
the Principal. Mr. Handy went on to attend North Carolina Central University
where he received a Bachelor’s Degree and Master’s Degree in Physical
Education. He completed training at Tuskegee University to become a corrective
therapist and concluded his post-graduate studies years later for New York State
Certification as a School District Administrator from St. John’s University in New
York. Mr. Handy served in the 82nd Airborne Division of the United States Army
and received an Honorable Discharge. He worked at VA hospitals around the
country. He volunteered for service in the Peace Corps and worked in Ankara,
Turkey teaching Corrective Therapy to University students at Haceteppe
Children’s Hospital. By 1968, Mr. Handy secured a Physical Education teaching
position in Westbury High School on Long Island. During the summers he
continued working in programs such as Open Door and Americorps and continued
in service around the world, including traveling to Peru to help after a devastating
earthquake.
Mr. Handy was one of the first Black teachers in Westbury, New York and
throughout his career, he fought for the rights of minority staff and students. Mr.
Handy spent time all over the world, but LaFayette was always home. He always
enjoyed retracing his first paper route through LaFayette on summer visits with his
family. He attended his family church, Powell Chapel, and supported the “Back to
School Bash” events to help get students ready for the new school year. He
remained dedicated to his family cemetery and was especially proud when the
The state of Alabama listed the Handy Cemetery on the Alabama Historic Cemetery
Register. He had plans to build a family home in LaFayette, but his medical needs
kept him from fulfilling that dream. Mr. Handy was most proud of being able to
see his four children grow up and become “difference-makers” in their
communities. His five grandchildren also brought him so much joy. As soon as
the grandkids came in the house they would immediately ask, “Where’s Grandpa?
Where’s Grandpa?” and ran to him.
Mr. Handy is survived by his devoted wife of 43 years, Cathy; five children; Alicia
(John) Handy, Chicago, Illinois; Catherine (Byron) Marshall, Baltimore, MD;
Albert (Jill) Handy, New York City; and Elizabeth (Rue) Laidler-Handy, Hong
Kong and five grandchildren; thirteen brothers & sisters-in-law and a host of
nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.
In Memory of Albert E. Handy, donations may be made to the Essie J. Handy
Cemetery Association, Account No. 2036911, c/o Farmers & Merchants Bank, P.
O. Box 128, LaFayette, Alabama 36862. The Cemetery Association is planning to
construct a Gazebo in the Cemetery.
To share your online condolences, please visit our website at
www.vinesfuneralhome.com