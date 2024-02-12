Albert Einstein Handy Published 5:19 pm Monday, February 12, 2024

Mr. Handy was born on December 2, 1930, in the Powder Town section of

LaFayette was the last of the 10 children of Elisha and Essie Handy. He

attended Chambers County Training School (CCTS) where his father, Elisha, was

the Principal. Mr. Handy went on to attend North Carolina Central University

where he received a Bachelor’s Degree and Master’s Degree in Physical

Education. He completed training at Tuskegee University to become a corrective

therapist and concluded his post-graduate studies years later for New York State

Certification as a School District Administrator from St. John’s University in New

York. Mr. Handy served in the 82nd Airborne Division of the United States Army

and received an Honorable Discharge. He worked at VA hospitals around the

country. He volunteered for service in the Peace Corps and worked in Ankara,

Turkey teaching Corrective Therapy to University students at Haceteppe

Children’s Hospital. By 1968, Mr. Handy secured a Physical Education teaching

position in Westbury High School on Long Island. During the summers he

continued working in programs such as Open Door and Americorps and continued

in service around the world, including traveling to Peru to help after a devastating

earthquake.

Mr. Handy was one of the first Black teachers in Westbury, New York and

throughout his career, he fought for the rights of minority staff and students. Mr.

Handy spent time all over the world, but LaFayette was always home. He always

enjoyed retracing his first paper route through LaFayette on summer visits with his

family. He attended his family church, Powell Chapel, and supported the “Back to

School Bash” events to help get students ready for the new school year. He

remained dedicated to his family cemetery and was especially proud when the

The state of Alabama listed the Handy Cemetery on the Alabama Historic Cemetery

Register. He had plans to build a family home in LaFayette, but his medical needs

kept him from fulfilling that dream. Mr. Handy was most proud of being able to

see his four children grow up and become “difference-makers” in their

communities. His five grandchildren also brought him so much joy. As soon as

the grandkids came in the house they would immediately ask, “Where’s Grandpa?

Where’s Grandpa?” and ran to him.

Mr. Handy is survived by his devoted wife of 43 years, Cathy; five children; Alicia

(John) Handy, Chicago, Illinois; Catherine (Byron) Marshall, Baltimore, MD;

Albert (Jill) Handy, New York City; and Elizabeth (Rue) Laidler-Handy, Hong

Kong and five grandchildren; thirteen brothers & sisters-in-law and a host of

nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.

In Memory of Albert E. Handy, donations may be made to the Essie J. Handy

Cemetery Association, Account No. 2036911, c/o Farmers & Merchants Bank, P.

O. Box 128, LaFayette, Alabama 36862. The Cemetery Association is planning to

construct a Gazebo in the Cemetery.

To share your online condolences, please visit our website at

www.vinesfuneralhome.com

Email newsletter signup