Area tournament and playoff information for local teams Published 11:13 am Thursday, February 1, 2024

The regular season is quickly coming to a close for basketball in Alabama, but several local teams still have a long road ahead of them.

Every local public school is set to start area tournament play either over the weekend or in the next week. The two private schools will jump into postseason play this week.

Beulah

Beulah’s boys basketball team has had one of its best seasons in recent years, and the Bobcats are set to head to Randolph County to compete in the 3A-Region 7 area tournament.

Beulah comes into the tournament as the second seed, but the Bobcats have two wins on the season over tournament host Randolph County and Beulah went 1-1 against Dadeville.

The Bobcats currently sit at 10-9 on the season, which locked up the program’s first winning regular season since 2017. Beulah faces Dadeville in the opening round of the area tournament on Feb. 5 and would face Randolph County in the championship with a win.

Beulah’s girls basketball team is set to face Dadeville in the opening round of the area tournament on Feb. 5. The Lady Bobcats would face Randolph County in the championship on Feb. 7 with a win against Dadeville. Beulah is 6-13 on the season with a 1-3 area record.

Both the girls and boys basketball teams would advance to sub-regionals with a win over Dadeville as runner-ups and champions from each area advance.

Chambers Academy

The AISA’s postseason format is very different from the AHSAA, with most teams not even facing off in an area tournament of any form.

Chambers Academy’s boys team already saw their season come to an end in the first round of the playoffs against Hooper Academy. The Rebels entered the tournament as a two-seed.

The Lady Rebels came into the tournament as a one-seed and received a bye for the opening round. Chambers Academy is set to host Pickens in the elite eight on Friday. The Lady Rebels can advance to Montgomery for the semifinals in 2A with a win on Friday.

LaFayette

LaFayette’s boys basketball team is set to host the 2A-Area six tournament for the second straight season. The Bulldogs are currently 18-6 on the season.

LaFayette will face the fourth seed, Horseshoe Bend, to open the tournament. With a win, the Bulldogs will face the winner of Lanett and Reeltown’s matchup.

The Lady Bulldogs will face off against Horseshoe Bend on Saturday to open up the area tournament. With a win, LaFayette would face the winner of Lanett and Reeltown’s matchup in the championship. The Lady Bulldogs’ season would end with a loss.

Lanett

Lanett’s boys basketball team wrapped its regular season with a loss to Valley on Tuesday. The Panthers begin tournament play against Reeltown on Feb. 5 in LaFayette.

The Panthers would face either LaFayette or Horseshoe Bend with a win. Last season, Lanett and LaFayette faced off in the area championship with Lanett coming out on top.

The Lady Panthers wrapped up their regular season with a dominant win over Valley on Tuesday. Lanett finished with a 17-4 regular season record.

The Panthers are set to host the 2A-Area 6 tournament beginning on Saturday. Lanett faces the fourth-seeded Reeltown Rebels in the first round.

With a win, the Panthers would qualify for sub-regionals and advance to the area championship to face either LaFayette or Horseshoe Bend.

Springwood

Springwood’s boys team received a bye in the opening round of the region tournament after going 20-4 in the regular season but were defeated by Glenwood on Wednesday.

The Wildcats came into the region tournament as possible favorites to claim a top seed heading into the playoffs. Instead, Springwood will be battling for the third seed against Valiant Cross on Friday.

The Lady Wildcats fell in the opening round of the region tournament against Lee-Scott Academy. Now, Springwood is set to face Macon East on Friday for the third seed.

Valley

The Rams are the only local team with a regular season game remaining. Valley is currently 17-1 on the season and faces Callaway on the road on Thursday.

The game against the Cavaliers does not affect Valley’s playoff standing as the Rams are set to host the 5A-Area 7 tournament.

With Area 7 being just three teams, Valley automatically advanced to the area championship and qualified for sub-regionals. The Rams will face either Beauregard or Tallassee in the area championship on Feb. 7.

The Lady Rams face Callaway on Thursday and are currently 9-8 on the season. Valley had a successful first season under Eberne Myrthil and will host the area tournament.

The Rams automatically advanced to the area championship and qualified for sub-regionals. Valley will face either Beauregard or Tallassee on Feb. 6 for the area championship.

All area runner-ups and champions will advance to the sub-regionals which take place from Feb. 9-10. Winners of each area will host in the sub-regionals.