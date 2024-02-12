Bobbie Sanders Published 6:03 pm Monday, February 12, 2024

Bobbie D. Sanders passed away peacefully on January 23, 2024, in Opelika, Alabama. Born on July 8, 1936, in Heard County, Georgia, Bobbie’s life was a testament to the values of hard work, dedication, and the importance of family.

Bobbie’s early years in Georgia laid a strong foundation for the remarkable life he would lead. After graduating high school, he proudly served his country in the United States Army. Upon returning to civilian life, Bobbie, alongside his father, John Calvin Sanders “Runt,” owned and operated Sanders’ Service Station in the 1950s. His work ethic shone brightly as he later joined the workforce of West Point Stevens’ Langdale Mill and the Shawmut Mill, where he was respected and admired by his colleagues for his reliability and skill.

A man of many interests, Bobbie found joy in the simple pleasures of life. He was an avid outdoorsman who cherished the times he spent hunting and fishing. His love for sports was evident in his unwavering support for the University of Alabama football team and the Atlanta Braves.

Above all, Bobbie was a dedicated family man. He is survived by his loving family members: Jeff Sanders and his wife Becky, his grandchildren, Laura Beth Sanders, and Scott Sanders with his wife Casey, as well as his great-grandchildren, Camryn and Nash Sanders. Bobbie’s life was enriched by the love and laughter of his family, and he, in turn, filled their lives with kindness and support.

Preceded in death by his beloved wife, Peggy Edmondson Sanders, his parents, John Calvin Sanders “Runt” and Mattie Rushton Sanders, and his sister, Nadine Freeman, Bobbie’s legacy of love and compassion continues to live on through those he left behind.

Bobbie D. Sanders will be deeply missed by all who had the privilege of knowing him.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, January 27, 2024 at 10:30 A.M. EST at the Johnson Brown-Service Funeral Home in Valley. The Reverend Rusty Letson officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service.

Johnson Brown-Service Funeral Home directing.