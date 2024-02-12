Body found in Five Points Published 10:07 am Monday, February 12, 2024

On Sunday, February 11, Chambers County deputies were dispatched to County Road 258 in the Five Points community, in reference to a body being spotted in a ditch by a pedestrian. Upon arrival, deputies located the body of a deceased white female. At this time, there is no evidence of foul play. The body was transported to the Alabama Department of Forensic Science for autopsy. The female was identified as 23-year-old, Adilene Elizabeth Royston, from Wadley. This case is under investigation by the Chambers County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division. Anyone with information in this case is asked to call (334)864-4333.

