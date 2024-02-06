CCSD high school reveal to take place in February Published 7:47 pm Monday, February 5, 2024

The county’s parents and students alike won’t have to wait much longer to find out about their new school designs soon. The Chambers County School District will be announcing the name, mascot and colors for the new consolidated high school during a presentation on Feb. 13.

The presentation, which includes a memorial dedicated to many schools that have closed throughout the county over the years, will be hosted at the Langdale Auditorium.

After community meetings and surveys seeking input, the school board has decided on the new school’s preliminary building design, school colors and mascot. At 6 p.m. ET, the community was invited to the Langdale Auditorium for the news.

During the last week of 2022, the school board opened a survey to the community cultivated by their architectural firm, Cooper Carry. The survey gave people the opportunity to vote on different school names, color combinations and mascots, and the winners were chosen based on that data.