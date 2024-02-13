CCSD unveils new Chambers County High School mascot, school colors Published 6:34 pm Tuesday, February 13, 2024

On Tuesday night, the Chambers County School District unveiled renderings of the brand new, consolidated high school that will combine Valley High and LaFayette High and revealed the school’s mascot and color design.

The new school will be called Chambers County High School and the mascot will be the Fighting Falcons. The color scheme will be light blue, navy, red and white.

Renderings of the new school were also released Tuesday night in a community meeting at Langdale Auditorium. The presentation ended with a fly-over of renderings of the new school building.

This story will be updated with more information.