Chambers County Extension to host ornamental plant pruning event Published 10:30 am Wednesday, February 7, 2024

According to a press release, the Chambers County Extension Office will host a free ornamental pruning workshop at LaFayette’s new city hall building on Feb. 20.

The workshop is hosted by the City of LaFayette and the Chambers County Extension Office from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. CT. While there, guests will learn all about pruning ornamental plants. There is no registration fee, but anyone interested should pre-register by Friday, Feb. 16. Call the Extension office at 334-864-9373 to pre-register.

Topics discussed at this meeting will be about pruning ornamental plants, including the proper time to prune, how to prune, proper tools, shearing vs. hand pruning, renewal pruning, training ornamental trees and removing large limbs.

Extension Agents Chip East and Dani Carroll will be conducting this meeting. Anyone is welcome to attend. According to the press release, guests should let the Extension office know of any accessibility needs.