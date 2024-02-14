Chambers County High School: CCSD unveils mascot, colors of new school Published 9:29 pm Tuesday, February 13, 2024

The long wait is over. On Tuesday night, Chambers County High School was presented to the community. Chambers County School District Superintendent Casey Chambley and members of the planning and architect teams spoke about the new school’s design and unveiled its mascot — a Fighting Falcon.

“Tonight, we will embark on a new journey that has been in the making for over 30 years,” Chambley opened. “It’s not about us winning a court case for a settling or a 50-year desegregation case. It’s about what we do and why we do it.”

He discussed past schools that have closed, acknowledging that many in the audience will “always be a Bulldog or a Ram.” He added that it was past time a consolidated school became a reality.

“The kids in our county deserve… the best that we can offer…Our students deserve more resources. They deserve more course offerings. They deserve better facilities. They deserve to have everything on one campus. They deserve better,” Chambley said.

With the opening of the consolidated high school being a decades-long process, Chambley thanked the public for their support.

“I hope that you will be as proud of your new school … as I am of you and how you have handled yourself through this tough process,” Chambley said.

The planning team from Cooper Carry discussed what went into the design, mascot and colors. They recalled the community meetings and survey asking for input.

Chambers County High School was the popular community choice for the school’s name, as were the color scheme chosen — light blue, navy, red and white.

However, the community’s feedback on the mascot was more varied.

For the reveal, a video was played for the audience. It included clips of the mills that used to be in the area and flashed the old Griffin logo of West Point Pepperell.

There were many clips of sports teams and athletes from both high schools with words flashing across the screen, including ‘move forward’ and ‘progress.’

The video it culminated in the new logo, with a light blue and navy blue falcon holding in its claws the word “Falcons.”

Chambley said the full mascot name is the Chambers County High School Fighting Falcons. The mascot will be named Joe, after LaFayette-born boxer, Joe Louis, and the mascot costume will have boxing gloves.

“We wanted to find a way to, kind of show the county’s fighting spirit… [Louis] was known as the champion of champions…so we’re really proud that we’re gonna be able to use that and use him,” Chambley said.

The presentation ended with a virtual flyover of the school building and grounds. After the presentation ended, Chambley invited the audience to view posters of the renderings for the school in the lobby, where representatives from Cooper Carry could answer questions.

The floor plans showed an academic and athletic wing in the main building of the school. The athletic wing includes a performance gym and auxiliary gym which can be used for games simultaneously. The wing also includes a weight room, locker rooms, health classrooms and multipurpose rooms.

The academic wing houses the classrooms, science labs, resource rooms, and some of the Career Tech classes, including a kitchen for culinary arts. However, the majority of Career Tech will be housed in a separate building on the campus. There are some fine arts and band rooms in the wing, as well. A large commons will house the cafeteria and have a “sitting staircase” for students to eat and socialize.

Chambers County High School is expected to open in fall of 2026.