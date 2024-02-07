CHS to hold adoption event, shelter once again full Published 8:00 am Wednesday, February 7, 2024

The Chattahoochee Humane Society is once again full to bursting, and the shelter is hosting an adoption event from 12 to 5 p.m. on Saturday to help make some space.

Volunteer Dale Frazer said even with 16 designated kennels for animal control surrenders and another 15 outdoor kennels, the shelter is still full. There are 38 dogs currently housed on-site, which doesn’t include the ones being fostered.

“It’s just a revolving door,” Frazer said. “It’s like a hamster on a wheel.”

For Saturday’s event, the adoption fee will be dropped from $100 to $75 to lessen the financial burden and get some pets out of the shelter.

On Monday, Chattahoochee Humane Society Director Amber Mingin made a Facebook Live post putting out a plea for more adoptions to make space in the shelter. Just weeks after the Jordan’s Way fundraiser, the shelter is once again overcapacity.

Frazer said Mingin has made a great impact on the shelter since she took the role of director. The shelter has thrived under her positivity and leadership.

With nearly $11,000 of donations raised during the Jodran’s Way event, the shelter will be getting new Kuranda dog beds for the dogs, a Kuranda cat tower and an outdoor “cattery” so shelter cats can spend time outside.

Still, the best way to help the shelter is through adoption, fostering and volunteering. The shelter staff’s goal is to be a no-kill shelter and to never be forced to euthanize for space. That’s why adoption events can be so important.

Frazer, who often hosts adoption events at the Petco in Tigertown, said the events are usually successful. With pet owners coming and going, many Chattahoochee Humane Society dogs have found their home this way.

“We’ve had great success with them,” Frazer said.

They give people the opportunity to see the dogs. However, the event at the shelter will also give people the chance to see the dogs off their leash in the playpen on site.

Though the event is from 12 to 4 p.m. ET, Frazer said people can come by earlier and see the dogs beforehand. While there, she encouraged visitors to shop around the thrift store inside the shelter.

Part of the problem is the sheer number of intakes. Frazer said the shelter gets most of its dogs from Lanett, including pit bulls. However, Lanett has a law against owning pit bulls within the city.

So, any pit bulls that are picked up cannot be released to their owner if they are returning to a residence in Lanett.

Puppies have also been a big problem for the shelter. There were recently 13 puppies in the shelter after animal control brought in two sets of puppies in the past month.

An animal rescue in Pensacola, Florida, said they could take six puppies but couldn’t transport them. So last week, Frazer drove down to Pensacola to drop the puppies off.

Frazer said their goal is to get as many dogs adopted this Saturday as possible. However, the problem won’t get better until the state implements stricter laws on breeding and spay/neuter laws.

The shop is stocked with gently used and new pet items, some of which are donated from Petco and Pet Supply. Things like pet doors, pet jackets and clothes, dog toys and more are available for free. Visitors are just encouraged to leave a donation of their choosing to support the animals.