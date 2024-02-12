Danny Spear Published 6:02 pm Monday, February 12, 2024

Danny Lee Spear, a resident of Daphne, AL, passed away on Monday, January

22, 2024, at Thomas Hospital, at the age of 73.

Danny was born on July 24, 1950, in Huguley, AL to Thomas Harold “Bo” Spear

and Doris Helen Sims Spear at Wheeler Hospital in Lafayette, AL. He

graduated from Lanett High School in1968, obtained his Bachelor of Science in

Education from Auburn University, and completed his Master’s degree at Troy

University.

Danny is survived by his wife, Brenda Fulghum Spear; his son, Russell

(Charity); daughters, Beth Ford (Justin), Meredith and Julie; stepchildren, Amy

Allen Robertson (Scott) and Michael Allen (Alicia); grandchildren, Lucy,

Emma, Kalyn, Liam, Miller, Mia, Will, Alex, Jack, and Lena; brother, Donald

(Terri); nephew, David; and his best friend, Luke Spear.

Danny is preceded in death by his mother, Doris Spear; his father, Thomas H.

“Bo” Spear; and daughter, Jenny Spear.

Throughout his lifetime, he touched every life he encountered and led

countless people to the Lord. He had a passion for people, and he spoke life

over everyone and every circumstance. His greatest accomplishments were

his family, including his children, grandchildren, his loving wife, Brenda, and

his best companion and loving dog, Luke Spear. He served as interim pastor

for numerous churches in the community and as Senior Pastor at Lanett

Congregational Christian Church until 2018, making sure no church went

without a message on a Sunday. He spent many years in the classroom

teaching and making an impact on future generations. He was passionate

about sports, and most of his time was spent on a ball field somewhere

coaching athletes and equipping them to be successful beyond the classroom.

After retirement, Danny continued to pursue his calling. He co-founded the

local group called “ROMEOs” (Really Old Men Eating Out), was affiliated with

WaterBreak Coaches Ministries, and was an avid member of FCA (Fellowship

of Christian Athletes). He took pride in promoting the unity of faith and sports,

and he spoke openly about his relationship with Christ superseding any

success gained in the secular world. Above all, he served his Lord and Savior

with every cell in his body. Until his last breath, he was sharing the Gospel.

Two celebration of life services will be held in his honor. The first service will

be held on Saturday, January 27, 2024, at Lanett Congregational Christian

Church, 900 South 7 th Avenue, Lanett, AL 36863, at 11AM (EST), with a time of

visitation before the service beginning at 9AM (EST). The second service will

be held on Sunday, January 28, 2024, at Hughes Funeral Home, 26209 Pollard

Road, Daphne, AL at 3PM (CST), with a time of visitation before the service at

2PM (CST).

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in Danny’s honor to

WaterBreak Coaches Ministries (email wbcoaches@gmail.com) or your local

FCA organization (https://www.fca.org/donate). Expressions of condolences

for the family may be made at www.hughesfh.com.

Email newsletter signup