Danny Spear
Published 6:02 pm Monday, February 12, 2024
Danny Lee Spear, a resident of Daphne, AL, passed away on Monday, January
22, 2024, at Thomas Hospital, at the age of 73.
Danny was born on July 24, 1950, in Huguley, AL to Thomas Harold “Bo” Spear
and Doris Helen Sims Spear at Wheeler Hospital in Lafayette, AL. He
graduated from Lanett High School in1968, obtained his Bachelor of Science in
Education from Auburn University, and completed his Master’s degree at Troy
University.
Danny is survived by his wife, Brenda Fulghum Spear; his son, Russell
(Charity); daughters, Beth Ford (Justin), Meredith and Julie; stepchildren, Amy
Allen Robertson (Scott) and Michael Allen (Alicia); grandchildren, Lucy,
Emma, Kalyn, Liam, Miller, Mia, Will, Alex, Jack, and Lena; brother, Donald
(Terri); nephew, David; and his best friend, Luke Spear.
Danny is preceded in death by his mother, Doris Spear; his father, Thomas H.
“Bo” Spear; and daughter, Jenny Spear.
Throughout his lifetime, he touched every life he encountered and led
countless people to the Lord. He had a passion for people, and he spoke life
over everyone and every circumstance. His greatest accomplishments were
his family, including his children, grandchildren, his loving wife, Brenda, and
his best companion and loving dog, Luke Spear. He served as interim pastor
for numerous churches in the community and as Senior Pastor at Lanett
Congregational Christian Church until 2018, making sure no church went
without a message on a Sunday. He spent many years in the classroom
teaching and making an impact on future generations. He was passionate
about sports, and most of his time was spent on a ball field somewhere
coaching athletes and equipping them to be successful beyond the classroom.
After retirement, Danny continued to pursue his calling. He co-founded the
local group called “ROMEOs” (Really Old Men Eating Out), was affiliated with
WaterBreak Coaches Ministries, and was an avid member of FCA (Fellowship
of Christian Athletes). He took pride in promoting the unity of faith and sports,
and he spoke openly about his relationship with Christ superseding any
success gained in the secular world. Above all, he served his Lord and Savior
with every cell in his body. Until his last breath, he was sharing the Gospel.
Two celebration of life services will be held in his honor. The first service will
be held on Saturday, January 27, 2024, at Lanett Congregational Christian
Church, 900 South 7 th Avenue, Lanett, AL 36863, at 11AM (EST), with a time of
visitation before the service beginning at 9AM (EST). The second service will
be held on Sunday, January 28, 2024, at Hughes Funeral Home, 26209 Pollard
Road, Daphne, AL at 3PM (CST), with a time of visitation before the service at
2PM (CST).
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in Danny’s honor to
WaterBreak Coaches Ministries (email wbcoaches@gmail.com) or your local
FCA organization (https://www.fca.org/donate). Expressions of condolences
for the family may be made at www.hughesfh.com.