Dapper Den prepares to launch in LaGrange Published 10:10 am Saturday, February 3, 2024

A one-stop-shop for men is preparing to hold its grand opening next week.

Dapper Den Haberdashery, located at 710 Lincoln Street, is hosting a ribbon cutting ceremony at 11 a.m. on Feb. 8 at 710 Lincoln Street.

Dapper Den recently opened its doors to the public in a soft launch, giving many locals a sample of what’s to come. As of now, the store offers a variety of retail options, but during the upcoming months, additional services will be offered ranging from haircuts to tuxedo rentals.

Alabama native Blaze Green and LaGrange resident Brandon Adams created Dapper Den to pioneer a one-stop shop with men in mind.

“Brandon and I really connect on a work level, and we’ve always had a desire to go out and create a business of our own,” Green said. “I think having that common interest and experience led us to start this up together.”

Adams said the ultimate goal of Dapper Den is to solve the issue of men having to travel to multiple stores for simple services. With a densely populated market of women’s boutiques, men have been left to search for goods and services in neighboring towns.

“It’s just been a big need in this community,” Adams explained. “We have other boutiques in stores that are tailored to women, but we don’t have anything for the men. For a town of our size and a community of our stature, why do we not have that already?”

While finding clothes is one need, there are also plans to open a barbershop in the store.

Green and Adams are still looking for the right barber. They indicated that haircuts will follow an appointment-based structure to prevent long lines and wait times.

“There’s nowhere really in town for men to get a haircut and make an appointment unless you do so at a salon,” Adams said. “All of the barber shops in town are walk-in only, and I usually have to sit and wait in a chair for an hour to get a haircut because there are 12 people in front of me.”

Dapper Den has already recieved positive feedback from the community online through social media.

“People are following us on social media now, and they’re really excited about what we’re doing here,” Adams said. “I think the traffic that we’ve had outside of our big formal announcement has been good, and we’ve been very well received.”