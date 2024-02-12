Dustin “Dusty” Lee Shirley Published 6:08 pm Monday, February 12, 2024

Dustin Lee “Dusty” Shirley, 46, died Wednesday, Jan. 10, at Piedmont Fayette Hospital in Peachtree City, Georgia.

A loving husband, father, brother and generous provider, Dusty was a native of Morgan City, LA and resident of Peachtree City, GA at time of death.

A 1995 graduate of Morgan City, Louisiana High School and Louisiana State University in Baton Rouge, Dusty was an electrical engineer employed by the Federal Aviation Administration since his graduation from LSU in 2000.

Dusty is survived by his loving wife, Heather Nicol Shirley; two heroic children, twins Grayson and Taylor Shirley; his parents, Steve and Jean Shirley; and a brother, Charlie Shirley.

He was preceded in death by a brother, Andrew Lewis Shirley; and a stepbrother, Randall Paul Wiggins.

A graveside service will be held at 2:00 PM on Friday, January 19, 2024, at Westminster Memorial Gardens, Peachtree City, officiated by Rev. Dr. Lamar Truitt of Lakeview Baptist Church in LaGrange, GA. The family will receive friends from 12:00 PM – 2:00 PM prior to the service at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the American Heart Association chapter of your choice.

Mowell Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Peachtree City, www.mowells.com