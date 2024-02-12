Franklin Theodore “Teddy” Moody Published 5:10 pm Monday, February 12, 2024

Franklin Theodore “Teddy” Moody, 70, a resident of Spring Hill, TN, passed away on Saturday, February 3, 2024. Graveside services will be held on Friday, February, 9, 2024 at 2:00 pm at Union Springs Perpetual Care Cemetery with Mike May and Paul “Bear” May officiating and Gray Funeral Home directing.

Teddy was a simple man. He loved his family, although be it in his own way. He loved his garden, particulary tomatoes. He loved nature and animals, especially his grand dog, Axle, and hummingbirds. He never missed an opportunity to chase trains or eat a good bacon cheeseburger. He had a great life.

Teddy is survived by his wife, Sheila Moody; son and daughter-in-law, Keith and Amber Moody; three grandchildren, C J, Carter, and Watson; brother Randell Moody (Angie).

Honorary pallbearers will be, Steve Smith, Dave Holiday, Wesley May, Garrett Bess, Jordan May, Maclain May, Caylor May, Tanner May, Walker May, and Wyatt May.

Memorial donations may be made to Lewy Body Dementia Association at LBDA.org

