Hazel Warnell Kirby Published 5:59 pm Monday, February 12, 2024

Funeral services for Hazel Warnell Kirby, age 85, of Five Points, will be held at 2:00 pm on Monday, January 29, 2024, at Quattlebaum Funeral Chapel. Burial will follow at Five Points Cemetery.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 5:00 to 8:00 pm on Sunday, January 28th.

Mrs. Kirby passed away on Friday, January 26, 2024, at East Alabama Medical Center.

Email newsletter signup

Survivors include three daughters, Deborah Williamson (Buddy D.) of Five Points, Rhonda Morse of Five Points and Tonya Todd (Tony) of Valley; three sons, James Kirby (Patsy), Craig Kirby and Michael Kirby (Karen) all of Five Points; two sisters, Bertha Langford of Tennessee and Sharon Byrd of South Carolina; twelve grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren.

Pallbearers will be James Kirby, Craig Kirby, Michael Kirby, Jordan Kirby, Brad Coker, Eli Kirby and Josh Morse.

A Clinton, South Carolina native, Mrs. Kirby was born June 9, 1938, the daughter of Charel Glee and Minnie Carlin O’Donald. She had been employed with J. P. Stevens. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, James Kirby; one sister, Thelma Hazel; four brothers, Steve, Jerry, Wayne and Floyd O’Donald.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.quattlebaumfuneralhome.com.