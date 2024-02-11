Lady Rams fall in sub-regionals Published 8:30 pm Saturday, February 10, 2024

The Lady Rams saw their season come to an end on Saturday as Valley fell at the hands of Selma 49-35 in the sub-regionals.

The Tigers controlled the game from the opening tip, and held a wire-to-wire lead. After one period, Selma held a narrow 12-6 lead.

Valley cut the lead to just five heading into the break as Aniyah Robinson and Kayden Dooley combined for nine points in the period.

Both teams were even in the third period, but things started to unravel for Valley in the final eight minutes. Dooley fouled out early in the period and Selma outscored the Rams 17-8 to close out the game.

Sloppiness on offense defined Valley’s night. The Tigers were consistently able to get out for fastbreak opportunites as the Rams finished with 31 turnovers on the night.

In her last game as a Valley Ram, senior Aniyah Robinson was one of the major bright spots for the Rams on Saturday as she led the way with 18 points, 13 rebounds and one steal.

Dooley followed Robinson with eight points, two steals and one rebound in the game. Jayla Patrick added five points for the Valley Rams.

Saturday was a bitter end to what had been a successful run for the Lady Rams in year one under coach Eberne Myrthil. The Rams finished as 5A-Area 7 champs and finished the season with a 10-10 overall record.