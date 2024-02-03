LaFayette advances to the area championship and clinches playoff berth in dramatic fashion Published 11:50 am Saturday, February 3, 2024

LaFayette’s girls basketball team battled and won an all-out war against Horseshoe Bend 46-43 to advance to the area championship and clinch a playoff berth.

In the final moments, LaFayette’s size just proved to be too much for the Generals. The Lady Bulldogs struggled to close the game out, missing all of their six free throws in the final moments, but offensive rebounds saved LaFayette.

After a missed free throw with five seconds left, Paris Holloway came away with a rebound to send the Bulldogs back to the line with a one-point lead still intact. Then, after another pair of missed free throws, Tyliah Broughton hit the offensive glass and got the putback to give LaFayette a three-point lead as time expired.

The Lady Bulldogs came into the fourth period with an 11-point lead, but the final eight minutes proved to be a battle. The fourth period had two ties and two lead changes, all within the final minute of action.

“Kudos to them girls, can’t say enough about them,” LaFayette coach Charlie Williams said. “They came in here and played the game.”

Ameria McClure had one of her best games of the season when the team needed her most, finishing with 12 points and dominating on the inside. Aronique Kyles was dominant in her own right, finishing with 12 points.

Toniya Collier added nine points for the Bulldogs while Andereka Williams added another seven points.

The win clinched LaFayette a playoff berth, and the Lady Bulldogs will face the winner of Lanett and Reeltown’s matchup.