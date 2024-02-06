LaFayette tops Generals and returns to the area championship Published 10:23 pm Monday, February 5, 2024

The LaFayette Bulldogs handled business on Monday night as the team defeated Horseshoe Bend 55-36 to advance to the 2A-Area 6 championship game.

LaFayette quickly pulled away from the Generals, pushing their lead to 11 by the end of the first period. The second period was more of the same as the Bulldogs led 34-19 at the half.

Things completely unraveled for Horseshoe Bend in the third period as the team was assessed two technical fouls and LaFayette pushed its lead to 24. The Bulldogs sat most of its starting lineup in the fourth period and only scored two points in the final frame.

“They played good throughout the whole game,” LaFayette coach Chase Lewis said. “It wasn’t a bad game, I’m just trying to work on making sure we execute all the way through. I’m proud of them, I think they played a good game.”

Vaderrian Story led the way for the Bulldogs as he consistently blew by defenders off the bounce and finished with 17 points. Branaviyun Story followed Vaderrian with 13 points.

LaFayette has dominated the area this season, going undefeated in area play, but the next game is the most important thus far as the Bulldogs rematch rival Lanett for the Area 6 championship game on Tuesday.

The Bulldogs hosted the area tournament last season but lost to Lanett in the championship game. LaFayette will be looking to make sure history does not repeat itself with a lot on the line Tuesday.

“Lanett has won the area tournament three years in a row,” Lewis said. “Lanett is the defending champion. They have championship pedigree, we’ve got to get ready for it.”