LaFayette’s senior night one like no other Published 10:08 pm Friday, February 2, 2024

Adversity and uniqueness have become synonymous with LaFayette’s basketball program this season, and that trend continued on Friday night as the Bulldogs celebrated the class of 2024.

LaFayette was originally slated to face Wadley on senior night, but Wadley had scheduling conflicts due to their area tournament and the Bulldogs were left without an opponent.

The coaching staff and the administration around the program did not flinch. Instead, the school put on a senior night completely different from any you would see anywhere else.

The Bulldogs celebrated every senior from the boys basketball team, the girls basketball team, the managers and the cheerleaders. LaFayette also celebrated J.P. Powell players and cheerleaders who will be leaving junior high to come to high school next year.

The senior night was different with no game to be played, but there was still a lot of competition. The boys and girls basketball teams competed against each other in around the world, with coaches getting involved. There was also a dunk contest, dances and just about anything else you can think of.

“This team has been full of adversity all year,” LaFayette coach Chase Lewis said. “This falls right in line. I’m happy this happened because this is the identity of this team.”

The senior group for the boys basketball team has already had a remarkable season, finishing the regular season as the no. 2 team in 2A. The Bulldogs are scheduled to host their area tournament on Monday.

“This has been a great class,” Lewis said. “Dra Vines, he’s been my starter since I walked in the door three years ago. Watching him being a sophomore starting point guard to being an absolutely amazing point guard this year, it has been great. The other guys that I kind of got to grow with and have these last three summers, this has been a great group. They’ve set a good tone.”