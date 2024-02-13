Lanett man shot in the back, in serious condition Published 12:13 pm Tuesday, February 13, 2024

A man was shot in the back on the 1500 block of 26th Street SW in Lanett on Monday night.

According to a Lanett Police Department press release, at approximately 8:25 p.m. officers and Lanett EMS responded to the scene and found a 53-year-old male suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was transported from the scene to a local hospital in serious condition. The investigation at the scene revealed evidence of a single firearm being discharged that resulted in the victim being struck in the back.

The investigation is being conducted by the Lanett Police Department. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Lanett Criminal Investigation Division at 334-644-5295 or Central Alabama Crime Stoppers at 334-215-Stop or www.215stop.com.

Email newsletter signup