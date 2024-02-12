Lanett police incident reports for the period ending in Feb. 12

Published 5:01 pm Monday, February 12, 2024

By Staff Reports

Domestic Violence 3rd  was reported in the 1800 Block of 31st  St SW Harassment was reported in the 1900 Block of Broad Ave.

Theft of Property 1st  was reported in the 1100 Block Cherry Dr. 

Theft of Property 4th  &amp; Criminal Trespass 3rd  was reported in the 1400 Block of S. Gilmer Ave.

Burglary 3rd &amp; Theft of Property 4th  was reported in the 1200 Block of S.4th  Ave.

Shooting into an Unoccupied Vehicle was reported in the 2000 Block 23rd  St SW

