Maintenance to be done on County Road 105 Published 10:00 am Tuesday, February 6, 2024

County Engineer Josh Harvill requested the council approve a resolution to reconstruct a portion of county road 105. The road is typically a low-traffic area but has become a detour since the closure of a bridge on County Road 98. The resolution was put to a vote and passed unanimously.

The portion of the road that would get reconstructed is a 0.82 stretch between County roads 102 and 98, northwest of LaFayette. According to Harvill, the gravel road has not been patched since it was created, due to the low traffic. Before the road became a detour it primarily served large landowners; there are no homes on the section of road.

The road has become a detour since flooding damaged a bridge on County Road 98, making the structure impassable. Harvill said his department is in talks with the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA). He hopes that the agency will allow them to use recovery funds to repair the bridge in the near future.

“While we’re getting very close to where we can start the bridge replacement, there’s still a substantial amount of time that will be needed to actually complete that replacement,” Harvill said.

In the meantime, the resolution requested will allow the highway department to do maintenance on the now busier section of the road. Harvill said the maintenance is especially important during the wet months we are currently experiencing.