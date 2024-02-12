Major George L. Boyle Published 5:05 pm Monday, February 12, 2024

1932 – 2024

Visitation will be at Langley Funeral Home on Friday, February 9, 2024, from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm. A burial will be held at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date.

George L. Boyle, a decorated Air Force veteran, skilled pilot, and beloved family man, passed away surrounded by his loving family. His life was one of courage, commitment, and joy, which he shared generously with everyone he knew.

Born to Adam and Mary Boyle in Pennsylvania, George grew up with a clear vision of service and dedication. He bravely served his country as an Air Force pilot, completing four combat tours in Vietnam. His valor and skills in the sky were matched only by his passion for music and the great outdoors. Following his military career, George continued to soar as a corporate pilot for Vanity Fair and later as a private crop duster.

George’s love for bluegrass music was more than a hobby; it was a lifelong soundtrack that accompanied him through good times and bad. Whether playing the fiddle or strumming a guitar, he found solace and joy in the melodies that echoed the hills of Alabama at numerous Bluegrass Festivals.

An avid hunter and outdoorsman, George’s love for nature was as vast as the skies he once navigated. He found peace in the quiet of the woods and the camaraderie of fellow hunters. His respect for nature’s beauty and power was a lesson he passed on to all who accompanied him on his many outdoor adventures.

George’s sense of humor was as infectious as it was endearing. He had the rare ability to light up a room with his wit and make everyone feel at ease. His wisdom, often shared in humorous anecdotes and military stories, resonated with those fortunate enough to know him, guiding them through life’s complexities with a gentle, knowing smile.

Courage was a hallmark of George’s character. From his days in combat to the challenges of everyday life, he faced each situation with a brave heart and a steady mind. He was a pillar of strength for his family, friends, and community, and his legacy of bravery will continue to inspire.

George’s life was a tapestry woven with love for his family. He is survived by his devoted wife, Alice Boyle of Camp Hill, AL; his son, James A. Boyle (Barbara) of Camp Hill, AL; stepsons, Matthew Kersten (Cheryl), Dwight Kersten (Yvonne); stepdaughters, Cindy Nixon (Pat), Lisa Devlin (Bill), and Alice Jean Mangol (Joe). His love and laughter will be carried on by his eleven grandchildren, including local residents Brittany Winston (Zane) and Morgan Boyle (Brandon Carter), and fifteen great-grandchildren who brought him immense joy.

George’s son, Timothy Gene Boyle, preceded him in death, leaving a space that he held in his heart with fond memories and love.

George L. Boyle lived a life full of passion, purpose, and playfulness. His spirit, marked by laughter, music, and courage, will continue to resonate in the lives of those he touched. He leaves behind a legacy of love, service, and an unquenchable zest for life that will forever be cherished by his family and all who knew him. As we bid farewell to this remarkable man, we celebrate the indelible mark he left on our world. George’s journey through life was a flight well navigated, a song well played, and a battle well fought. Rest in peace, dear George, you have truly earned your wings.

Memories and condolences may be shared at www.langleyfuneralhome.com.

Langley Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of George LeRoy Boyle.