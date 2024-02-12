Marion “Joyce” Hadaway Published 5:08 pm Monday, February 12, 2024

Mrs. Marion (Joyce) Hadaway, 96 years old, of West Point, GA, passed away peacefully at her residence on Saturday, February 3, 2024.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Rance O’Neal Hadaway, Sr.; daughters, Melanie Sue Hadaway and Pamela Joyce Harkins; sister Jean Forrest; brother William Whitaker; and great grandson Eric Pike.

She is survived by daughters Patsy Walker and Ann Smith; sons Rance Hadaway, Jr. (Bette), Steven Hadaway (Laurie), and Terry Hadaway (Melinda); sister Shirley Davis; 14 grandchildren; 27 great-grandchildren; 6 great-great grandchildren; and a host of nieces and nephews .

Email newsletter signup Joyce spent her life caring for and loving her family. Even though she had a large family, she always said, “There’s always room for one more.”

A celebration of life will be held Thursday, February 8, 2024 at Harmony Funeral Home and Memorial Park, 6415 Veterans Memorial Parkway, Lanett, AL. Visitation will be at 10 am (EST) with the service at 11 am.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Wellstar West Georgia Hospice.

To know her is to love her.