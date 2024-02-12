Mr. Kenji Jones Published 4:58 pm Monday, February 12, 2024

Mr. Kenji Jones, 34 of Valley, AL passed away on Tuesday, February 6, 2024 at East Alabama Medical Center, Valley.

Public Visitation will be held on Sunday, February 11, 2024 from 2:00 PM EST until 6:00 PM EST at Silmon-Seroyer Funeral Home Chapel, Lafayette, AL. Funeral Service will be held on Monday, February 12, 2024, 1:00 PM EST at St. Stephens C.M.E Church, Valley, AL. Reverend Larry Threatt, Officiating. Interment will follow funeral service in Fairfax Cemetery, Valley, AL.

His memories will forever be cherished by: his adoptive mother and primary caregiver, Eliza Jones of Valley, AL; a loving and devoted sister, KelseyJones of Montevallo, AL; brother, Dr. Rod Michael Jones of Las Vegas, NV; Godparents, Spurgeon and Delois Heard of Valley, AL; aunt/caregiver, Deborah Chambers of Columbus, GA; godmother/caregiver, Theresa Bryant of Valley, AL; special cousins Shenita Boone, Kadeem Boone, Trey Boone, Jeremy Jones, Marqui Jones, LaKeshia Jones, Scotty Jones; special friends, Daniel Weldon, Crystal Weldon, Kasi Newton, and a host of special aunts, uncles, cousins, classmates, and friends who all loved him and will miss him dearly.

Ms. Diane F. McCulloh, 66 of Valley, AL passed away on Tuesday, February 6, 2024 at East Alabama Medical Center, Opelika. Public Visitation will be held on Tuesday, February 13, 2024 from 12:00 PM CST until 5:00 PM CST at Silmon-Seroyer Funeral Home Chapel, Lafayette, AL. Graveside Funeral Service will be held on Wednesday, February 14, 2024, 12:00 PM EST at Fairfax Cemetery, Valley, AL. Reverend Frankie Hutchinson, Officiating

She leaves to cherish her memories: three daughters, Kimberly McCulloh of Valley, AL, ShaTina Anderson of Auburn, AL, and Colandra McCulloh of Lanett, AL; four brothers, Henry (Suzanne) Floyd of Greer, SC, George Buchanan of Birmingham AL, Donkorski Buchanan of Valley, AL and Kenneth Buchanan of Valley, AL; three sisters, Helen (Nelson) Fears of Valley, AL, Barbara Hightower of Lanett, AL and Margaret Davis of Birmingham, AL; six grandchildren, Ronshenicqua Lloyd and Terynesea Brock of Valley, AL, Shyravea Williams of Opelika AL, Trentavious Avery of Lanett, AL, Marshall Anderson of Rensselaer, NY, and Shliyah Anderson of Auburn AL; twelve great grandchildren, Zariyah and Kymarii McCulloh, Amariyah and Jourdyn Harris, Martavious and Markius Ridgeway, Carmen and Christian Brock and Kairo Rowell all of Valley AL, Kaylee Fitch, Caliyah Wright, and Kimora King all of Opelika AL and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Final arrangements are currently pending for Mr. James Otis Roberts, Jr. of Lanett, AL. There is no further information available at this time.