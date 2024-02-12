Ms. Diane F. McCulloh Published 4:58 pm Monday, February 12, 2024

Ms. Diane F. McCulloh, 66 of Valley, AL passed away on Tuesday, February 6, 2024 at East Alabama Medical Center, Opelika.

Public visitation will be held on Tuesday, February 13, 2024 from 12:00 PM CST until 5:00 PM CST at Silmon-Seroyer Funeral Home Chapel, Lafayette, AL.

Graveside Funeral Service will be held on Wednesday, February 14, 2024, 12:00 PM EST at Fairfax Cemetery, Valley, AL. Reverend Frankie Hutchinson, Officiating

Email newsletter signup

She leaves to cherish her memories: three daughters, Kimberly McCulloh of Valley, AL, ShaTina Anderson of Auburn, AL, and Colandra McCulloh of Lanett, AL; four brothers, Henry (Suzanne) Floyd of Greer, SC, George Buchanan of Birmingham AL, Donkorski Buchanan of Valley, AL and Kenneth Buchanan of Valley, AL; three sisters, Helen (Nelson) Fears of Valley, AL, Barbara Hightower of Lanett, AL and Margaret Davis of Birmingham, AL; six grandchildren, Ronshenicqua Lloyd and Terynesea Brock of Valley, AL, Shyravea Williams of Opelika AL, Trentavious Avery of Lanett, AL, Marshall Anderson of Rensselaer, NY, and Shliyah Anderson of Auburn AL; twelve great grandchildren, Zariyah and Kymarii McCulloh, Amariyah and Jourdyn Harris, Martavious and Markius Ridgeway, Carmen and Christian Brock and Kairo Rowell all of Valley AL, Kaylee Fitch, Caliyah Wright, and Kimora King all of Opelika AL and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.To sign the online guest book and express condolences please visit www.silmonseroyerfh.com.

Silmon-Seroyer Funeral Home in LaFayette, AL is handling the arrangements.