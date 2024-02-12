Nancy Sue Coffey Whitworth Published 4:58 pm Monday, February 12, 2024

Nancy Sue Coffey Whitworth, 93, of LaGrange, Georgia, passed away on February 5, 2024, in LaGrange. She was born on October 28, 1930, in Augusta, Georgia, to the late Thomas Francis Coffey, Sr. and Julian Bacon Coffey. Nancy was the beloved wife of the late Jack W. Whitworth, MD, with whom she shared 49 years of marriage. She grew up in Savannah and Hinesville, Ga. After attending Armstrong State College, she attended the Medical College of Georgia Nursing School where she met and married Jack.

Nancy was a caretaker and a doer who loved her family and friends passionately. She was always available to help whenever called upon, and her strong opinions made her outspoken in defense of those less fortunate. Nancy actively participated in the churches she attended throughout her life, including Greenville Baptist Church in Greenville, GA, St. John’s Episcopal Church, and West Point United Methodist Church, both in West Point, GA. She served as Treasurer on the Vestry at St. John’s for many years and went on several mission trips to Central America with the Methodist Church. Later, when her husband was unable to go, Nancy took two of her granddaughters, Emily and Anna, to Panama with her.

She also faithfully served the American Red Cross in Meriwether County and the Valley. Nancy had a wide range of talents. She loved entertaining, and her home was often filled with family and friends. Her children lived across the country at various times, and she always made the effort to travel and visit them. She was a confidante to all her grandchildren, who adored her. Nancy and her son, Tommy, shared many adventures together, including travels to Europe and the Holy Land. Having a deep love of water sports, she was a skilled swimmer and taught all her children to water ski at an early age. She was also an accomplished seamstress and enjoyed woodworking projects with her husband, Jack. Nancy participated in a bowling league in the Valley, where she formed lifelong friendships. She and Jack participated in several Bible studies at their church which brought them closer together. She even went on dove shoots with him and was actually a pretty good shot! Having a zest for life, she was always ready for an adventure.

Email newsletter signup

In her career, Nancy played a crucial role in setting up Dr. Jack’s medical practice in Greenville and provided loving care to his patients. She worked as a teller at Greenville Banking Co, and after moving to the Valley, later worked for Dr. Joe Dolan and Dr. Gene Schaufler in LaGrange. In 2013, Nancy moved to Vernon Woods, where she enjoyed several years of great care and companionship. She later resided at Poplar Creek Memory Care from 2021 until shortly before her passing at Florence Hand Home where she was under Hospice Care.

Nancy leaves behind a legacy of faith and service that will be cherished and aspired to by her surviving family children, Martha Whitworth McCamy(Charles) of Hillsborough, NC, Jack W Whitworth, Jr (Mary Lee) of LaGrange, Thomas H Whitworth (Susan) of LaGrange, and Suzanne Elizabeth Whitworth of Atlanta. Five grandchildren Emily McCamy Schneidewind (Brian) of Hillsborough, NC, Anna McCamy Gunderson (Jansen) of Victor,ID, Catherine Whitworth of Macon, Ga, John Whitworth of LaGrange, and Megan Whitworth Hudson (Thomas) of LaGrange. Five great-grandchildren Evie Schneidewind, Saraya Gunderson, Soren Gunderson, Emma Whitworth, and Mary Charles Hudson. She was preceded in death by her son, Frank Bacon Whitworth, and her brother, Thomas Francis Coffey, Jr.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. John’s Episcopal Church, 501 Avenue C, West Point, GA 31833, Greenville Baptist Church, 1706 Church St, Greenville, GA 30222, or the American Red Cross.

A visitation for Nancy will be held at Valley Point Funeral Home on Sunday, February 18, from 5-7pm. The interment of her ashes will take place at Greenville Cemetery in Greenville, GA, at a later date to be determined. Valley Point Funeral Home in Lanett, AL, is assisting the family with the arrangements. Nancy Whitworth will be deeply missed by her family and friends. Her legacy of love, faith, and service will continue to inspire all who knew her.