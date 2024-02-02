Rams finish regular season in dominant fashion Published 10:07 pm Thursday, February 1, 2024

Valley capped off a dominant regular season on Thursday as the Rams routed Callaway 78-61 on the road.

Valley started the game off hot, with Jayden Thomas and Cam Dooley combining for 20 points in the first period to give the Rams an early 25-11 lead.

The Cavaliers found a way back into the game in the second period as the team hit four shots from behind the arc and outscored Valley 16-10 to cut the Rams’ lead to eight at halftime.

Valley found some breathing room in the third period, pushing the lead to nine heading into the final frame.

The final period is when the Rams finally took over. Dooley finished with 11 points in the fourth period while Brandon Thomas added eight points as Valley outscored Callaway 25-17 to close out the game.

Dooley has been on a tear this week, leading the team with 27 points on Thursday. Dooley scored 19 in the Rams’ win over Handley on Monday, and he finished with a career-high 40 points in Valley’s win over Lanett on Tuesday.

Brandon Thomas followed Dooley with 19 points in the matchup. Thomas scored 13 points in the second half alone.

Jayden Thomas has quickly become Valley’s most consistent option from behind the arc. Thomas finished with 15 points on Thursday, with 12 of those points coming from three.

The backcourt duo of Jay Harper and Ian Crim-Davis put together a solid performance, scoring seven apiece.

After going 3-0 on the week, Valley has pushed its record to 18-1 this season. Being in a three-team area means that the Rams are automatically in the area championship and will face either Beauregard or Tallassee on Feb. 7.