Rams possibly put together best performance in sub-regional matchup Published 8:32 pm Saturday, February 10, 2024

The Valley Rams continued their run of dominance on Saturday as the team dominated Selma 84-53 at home in the sub-regionals.

The Rams put together a near-complete performance on both ends of the court. Valley has seemingly hit another level at the perfect time as the Rams are playing their best basketball of the season.

“We’re trying to win another championship,” Valley coach Marshon Harper said. “We’ve got five seniors that we’ve been riding with for this long. We did something that no one has ever done last year, just think about going back-to-back.”

Email newsletter signup

Valley held just a six-point lead into the second period, but Valley erupted on offense in the second period and pushed their lead to 16 at halftime. The second half was all Valley as the Rams pushed their lead to 30 before the starters came out in the fourth period.

Valley’s starting lineup had its best game of the season as every starter finished in double-digits. Cam Dooley led the way with 25 points, 10 rebounds, five blocks, four assists and two steals. Jay Harper followed Dooley with 17 points, five rebounds, 10 assists and four steals.

The biggest improvement for Valley down the stretch has been the Rams’ shooting from behind the arc. Valley connected on 10 of its 20 attempts from three on Saturday. Jayden Thomas has been a major part of the team’s improved shooting, Thomas finished with 15 points.

“I can’t even explain it,” Harper said about Valley’s improved shooting. “I wish somebody would come watch us practice. They’re dunking on each other in practice. I’ve got to cut it out sometimes.”

Brandon Thomas added 10 points, 10 rebounds, four assists, four steals and two blocks for Valley. Ian Crim-Davis finished with 10 points, three rebounds, three steals and two assists.

The Rams are quite possibly the most athletic team in the state of Alabama, but it is their hustle and intensity that sets the team apart. A lot of that intensity comes from Harper. Harper and the rest of the coaching staff have continually worked to make sure that Valley reaches its full potential.

“Three years ago we went to a playdate and a coach from Spanish sport said ‘Coach, if you taught them right’ and he laughed at me,” Harper said. “So, you know what I did? I went to work. That’s a testament to those kids. They just bought in.”

The win on Saturday pushed Valley’s record to 20-1 on the season. Valley will travel to Bill Harris Arena in Birmingham for regionals next week.