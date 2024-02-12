Ronald Luther Kirby Published 6:06 pm Monday, February 12, 2024

Ronald Luther Kirby, age 63, of Roanoke passed away on Monday, January 22, 2024, at his residence.

Mr. Kirby’s family will host a memorial service on Saturday, February 3, 2024, at 2:00 PM at Perfect Vision Worship Center at 1164 Old LaFayette Highway in Roanoke.

The family will receive friends at the church beginning at 1:00 PM.

Survivors include: three sons, Christopher Neil Kirby (Leslie) of Rock Stand, Jonathan Ian Kirby (Kayla) of Chatsworth, GA, and Ronald Devin Kirby of Roanoke; 11 grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; his mother, Dorothy Brewer Kirby, of Roanoke; one sister, Ouida Delashaw (Bobby) of Roanoke; and two brothers, Brian Kirby (Pam) of Roanoke and Keith Kirby (Kelly) of Valley.

A Rome, Georgia native, Mr. Kirby was born on January 24, 1960, the son of Charles B. and Dorothy Brewer Kirby. He attended West End Baptist Church in the Valley. Mr. Kirby worked 18 years for Amoco Fabrics and Fibers, 17 years at Duracell, and four years at Kellogg’s as a technical manager. He was preceded in death by his father and a sister, Jane Perry.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to: West End Baptist Church, 2809 55th St W, Valley, AL 36854.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.quattlebaumfuneralhome.com.