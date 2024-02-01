Sav-A-Life in Lanett is expanding Published 9:00 am Thursday, February 1, 2024

In just four months, Sav-A-Life has raised $75,000 in funding to begin a long-awaited facility construction project, said Sav-A-Life Director Machelle Hall.

Sav-A-Life broke ground on the expansion project of its current facility in Lanett on Wednesday. Hall said they are expanding the facility to meet the demand of the community.

The family and pregnancy resource organization has served the community in its current facility for many years. Hall said they are happy with the location but after 38 years, they just need more space to better serve the community.

Email newsletter signup

The add-on to the facility will include two new pregnancy consultation rooms, an ultrasound room, a reception area, a testing lab, a nurse’s office, a large training/meeting room and a handicapped bathroom. It will also add a new covered entrance and expanded parking.

The meeting room will hold volunteer and board meetings.

The expansion project will be handled by John Kobeck of Kobeck Properties and Rick Sims of Industrial Service and Supply, both from Valley.

In June 2023, Sav-A-Life was awarded a grant from the Psalm 139 project with the Alabama Baptist Convention, which funded the purchase of a new ultrasound machine. The center offers free ultrasounds to clients during their first trimester.

“We want to be the place in our community that a woman turns to when she’s facing an unplanned pregnancy, and she knows ‘Hey, there are people in my community that care about me, that will not judge me’ that will be there for me and help me through this,” Hall said.

Sav-A-Life, founded in 1985, provides free pregnancy, parenting and life skills classes. They offer a program called “Earn while you learn,” in which new parents can earn “baby bucks” that they can spend on the supplies closet at the facility. They can “buy” anything from baby wipes and diapers to car seats.

“For 38 years, saving lives has provided mothers with emotional, educational and practical support and resources before, during and after their pregnancy,” Hall said.

The new meeting room will make space for group classes on topics like breastfeeding, cooking basics and financial budgeting.

In the current facility, the baby supplies closet will become the “baby boutique,” where new parents can see everything on display.

Sav-A-Life is a free program that is funded solely by donations from local churches, businesses and community organizations.