Skyhawks continue hot start at home Published 9:47 pm Friday, February 9, 2024

The Point Skyhawks have been on a tear to start their baseball season and that continued on Friday as Point came away with wins over Olivet Nazarene and Johnson.

Point vs. Olivet Nazarene

After beating Olivet Nazarene 5-4 on Thursday, the Skyhawks won the second half of the series 2-1 on Friday thanks to a dominant pitching performance and some well-timed hitting.

The Skyhawks got the scoring started early on as Olivet’s shortstop mishandled a ball off of Easton Harrison’s bat and Daniel Gonzalez found his way to home plate in the bottom of the second inning.

The Tigers struck back in the next half-inning as an error scored Jack Dupuis to tie the game at one apiece.

It took just one swing to give the Skyhawks the win as Silas Butler came up to the plate in the bottom of the fifth inning. Butler got a fastball high and he cranked it out to deep left field to give the Skyhawks a 2-1 lead.

Two was all Point needed as Julio Lopez was consistent on the mound, pitching all seven innings and allowing no earned runs. Lopez was awarded the win and is currently 2-0 on the season.

The win over Olivet Nazarene pushed Point’s record to 5-0 before the second half of the doubleheader.

Point vs. Johnson

The Skyhawks blasted Johnson (TN) 10-1 for the second half of the doubleheader to improve to 6-0 on the season.

Johnson opened the scoring up in the top of the first inning as Cade Liefer drove in Tyler Rojas on a single.

From there, it was all Point. Alex Marquand got it started for the Skyhawks on a single that drove in two in the bottom of the first.

The second inning was Point’s chance to drop the hammer and the Skyhawks did just that. Slade Mink started the inning with a two-run single. Then, Sam Baker scored as Mink stole second. Marquad piled it on for Point as he hit a two-run blast to top off the scoring.

Rafael Jackson and Jaden Mazzafero both hit solo shots later in the game as the Skyhawks put the finishing touches on a dominant win.

Maxime Beaulieu got the start on the mound and allowed just one run in four innings. Three other pitchers each got an inning on the bump and allowed no runs.

Point finishes off the two-game series against Johnson on Saturday with a chance to improve to 7-0 on the season.