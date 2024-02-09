Sub-regional information for every local team Published 9:31 am Friday, February 9, 2024

Basketball season in Chambers County has been remarkable, and it is set to become even more exciting with every local team making the playoffs.

There were five basketball teams in Chambers County that won their area tournament. All of these will host a sub-regional game on either Friday or Saturday.

Three teams in the county finished as runner-ups in their area, those teams will travel for a sub-regional game on either Friday or Saturday. Sub-regional games are the last games played on home courts, starting with regionals all games will be at neutral sites.

GIRLS BASKETBALL:

The Lady Panthers won the 2A-Area 6 championship over LaFayette on Monday. The Panthers will now host Area 12 runner-up, Fyffe Red Devils on Friday at 7 P.M. ET. Fyffe is 16-13 and lost to Sand Rock 58-28 in the area championship.

With a win over Fyffe, the Panthers will travel to Jacksonville State University next week for the Northeast Regional.

The Lady Bulldogs lost in the 2A-Area 6 championship on Monday and will travel to face Area 12 winner, Sand Rock on Friday. LaFayette would travel to Jacksonville State University for the Northeast Regional with a win.

The Lady Bobcats lost the 3A-Area championship to Randolph County on Wednesday. Beulah will now travel to face Area 7 winner, Sumter Central on Friday. Sumter Central beat Southside-Selma 33-28 in the area championship. With a win, the Bobcats will travel to Bill Harris Arena in Birmingham for the Central Regionals next week.

The Valley Rams won the 5A-Area 7 championship over Beauregard on Tuesday. The Rams will now host Area 5 runner-up Selma on Saturday at 2 P.M. ET. Selma lost to Brewbaker Tech 53-31 in the area championship. With a win, the Rams will travel to Bill Harris Arena in Birmingham for the Central Regional next week.

BOYS BASKETBALL:

The Lanett Panthers lost to LaFayette in the 2A-Area 6 championship on Tuesday. The Panthers will travel to face Gaston on Saturday in the sub-regional game. Gaston beat Fyffe 53-50 in the Area 12 championship game. Gaston is 21-9 on the season. The Panthers will travel to Jacksonville State University for the Northeast Regional with a win on Saturday.

LaFayette beat Lanett in the 2A-Area 6 championship on Tuesday and will host the Fyffe Red Devils at 6 P.M. ET on Saturday. The Red Devils finished as the runner-up in Area 12 and finished with an 18-13 record on the season. The Bulldogs would travel to Jacksonville State for Northeast Regional with a win.

The Beulah Bobcats defeated Randolph County on Wednesday to claim the 3A-Area 8 championship. The Bobcats will host Area 7 runner-up Southside-Selma at 3 P.M. ET. Southside lost to Sumter Central in the area championship 84-32. The Bobcats will travel to Bill Harris Arena in Birmingham next week for the Central Regional with a win on Saturday.

The Valley Rams dominated Tallassee to win the 5A-Area 7 championship on Wednesday. The Rams will host Area 5 runner-up Selma on Saturday after the girls game. With a win, the Rams will travel to Bill Harris Arena for the Central Regional next week.