The Reed Foundation providing scholarships to local students Published 10:22 am Thursday, February 8, 2024

Scholarship season is officially here, and The Reed Foundation is once again opening applications for scholarships to three county high school students.

For the third year, three students in Chambers County will be chosen as recipients. The scholarships are the Beulah Carlisle Memorial Scholarship for $1,500 and two Reed Foundation Book Scholarships for $750 each.

Beulah Carlisle is the great-grandmother of Cameron Reed, the founder of the Reed Foundation.

The Reed Foundation, a Lanett nonprofit organization, aims to bring resources and support to youth and senior members of the community through events and programs. The foundation was founded by a Lanett native. Reed founded the organization to give back to students and senior members of the community.

“We just want to do our part in the community,” said Torrance Rudd, executive director of The Reed Foundation. He said if you see a problem in the community, a lot of times you can be a part of the answer.

Recipients of the three scholarships will be awarded in March at The Reed Foundation Annual Gala. Last year, Madison Winston from Lanett High School, Chase Carithers from Springwood High School and Ariel Hall from Lanett High School were honored at the gala.

To be eligible for the scholarships, students must be seniors enrolled in a school in Chambers County, must have a GPA of 2.5 or higher and must write a 500-word essay with the prompt, “Tell us about a time when you stepped up as a leader.”

Students interested in the scholarship must apply by the deadline of March 13.

Applications have been passed out to school counselors. Students can submit their applications to their school counselor or directly to the Reed Foundation.

To submit to the foundation, students must email scholarship@thereedfoundation.net.